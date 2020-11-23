Flags fly at town halls to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance

The transgender pride flag being flown outside East Ham Town Hall. Picture: Newham Council Archant

Flags have flown from the town hall buildings to recognise Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

TDOR is an annual observance on November 20 to honour the memory of transgender people whose lives have been lost to acts of anti-transgender violence.

You may also want to watch:

Last year, there were 331 recorded murders of trans people around the world.

Cllr Charlene McLean, deputy mayor and lead for resident engagement and participation, said: “Newham Council is committed to stand against and tackle hate crime in all its forms, so we stand in unity and remembrance with the trans community and re-assert our commitment to fight for equality and justice.”

Cllr Rohit Dasgupta, commissioner for social inclusion and equalities, added: “I am proud we are flying the trans flag in the borough, as a symbol of our commitment to make Newham a genuinely nurturing, diverse, inclusive and aspirational place to live, love and thrive.”