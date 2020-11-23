Search

Advanced search

Flags fly at town halls to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 November 2020

The transgender pride flag being flown outside East Ham Town Hall. Picture: Newham Council

The transgender pride flag being flown outside East Ham Town Hall. Picture: Newham Council

Archant

Flags have flown from the town hall buildings to recognise Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR).

TDOR is an annual observance on November 20 to honour the memory of transgender people whose lives have been lost to acts of anti-transgender violence.

You may also want to watch:

Last year, there were 331 recorded murders of trans people around the world.

Cllr Charlene McLean, deputy mayor and lead for resident engagement and participation, said: “Newham Council is committed to stand against and tackle hate crime in all its forms, so we stand in unity and remembrance with the trans community and re-assert our commitment to fight for equality and justice.”

Cllr Rohit Dasgupta, commissioner for social inclusion and equalities, added: “I am proud we are flying the trans flag in the borough, as a symbol of our commitment to make Newham a genuinely nurturing, diverse, inclusive and aspirational place to live, love and thrive.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Flags fly at town halls to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance

The transgender pride flag being flown outside East Ham Town Hall. Picture: Newham Council

Limited number of fans allowed back at sports venues next month - Boris Johnson

General view of the ground during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

London Lions claim BBL Cup quarter-final spot

London Lions in action against Leicester Riders (Pic: Graham Hodges)

London Lions avenged Newcastle Eagles for overtime defeat

London Lions Justin Robinson in action against Newcastle Eagles (Pic: Graham Hodges)

Images of wanted men released after fatal drive-by shooting

Nana Oppong is 5ft 6ins tall and has a proportionate build. He is also known as