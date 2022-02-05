Here are some of the potential delays to watch out for across Newham, Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Islington - starting tomorrow (Saturday, February 5) - Credit: Archant

If you travel in and around Newham, Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Islington over the coming days, here are some potential disruptions to look out - starting tomorrow (Sunday, February 6).

Road

Newham

Stop/Go boards will be in place on Keppel Road between February 7-9, and on Clifton Road from 9.30am-3.30pm on February 10.

Thames Water will be working on Didsbury Close from February 7-11, and on Brock Road between February 8-10.

Multi-way signals will be in place on Boundary Lane from 8am on February 7 until 5pm on February 18.

Tower Hamlets

TfL will be working on the Blackwall tunnel tonight, meaning it won't reopen until 8am tomorrow morning.

They will also be working on Westferry Road between 8am and 3pm on February 9, and on Bow Common Lane between the same times on February 10.

The council will be working on Maroon Street from 8am on February 7 until 6pm on February 11.

Hackney

The council will be working on Mare Street and Lordship Road between February 9-11.

UK Power Networks will be working on Kingsland Road throughout February 8, with delays expected.

G Network will be working on Well Street from 8am on Monday - February 7 - until 6pm on February 18.

Islington

TfL will be working on Parkhurst Road between February 7-11, and on Camden Road between 10am and 3pm on February 9.

G Network will start work on Liverpool Road at 8am on February 10 - these works will continue until February 28.

Thames Water will be working on Penton Street between February 7-9.

Rail

c2c

Tomorrow - February 6 - services will not run on the Basildon line which calls at West Ham and Limehouse.

This is due to Network Rail undertaking track maintenance work between Barking and London Fenchurch Street.

TfL

There will be no service between Highbury & Islington and Dalston Junction tomorrow, including the Night Overground service which runs into the morning time.

There will also be no service between Gospel Oak and Stratford on Sunday; replacement buses operate in both instances, with further information available on the TfL website.

On Sunday, the 9.09am and 11.14pm trains from Barking to Gospel Oak will not run. The 9.55am train from Gospel Oak to Barking will start from Upper Holloway at 9.59am. The 11.30pm train from Gospel Oak to Barking will not run.

Elsewhere, there will be no Metropolitan Line service between Wembley Park and Aldgate.

Elsewhere, Night Tube services could be disrupted until June.