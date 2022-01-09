Three-car collision in early hours causing delays at Beckton roundabout
Published: 9:38 AM January 9, 2022
Updated: 9:39 AM January 9, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Traffic remains slow on the A13 near Beckton due to a three-car collision in the early hours of this morning.
The Met has confirmed three vehicles were involved in a crash at around 6am today - Sunday, January 9 - near the North Circular Road junction.
There were no serious injuries, and no arrests have been made.
The latest update from Transport for London - released at 9.05am - advises motorists to take an alternative route, with traffic still slow moving on the approach to the Beckton roundabout.