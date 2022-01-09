News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Traffic & Travel

Three-car collision in early hours causing delays at Beckton roundabout

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 9:38 AM January 9, 2022
Updated: 9:39 AM January 9, 2022
Collision in Newham near North Circular Road junction

Three cars were involved in a collision just after 6am today - January 9 - on the A13 near to the A406 junction. Traffic slow moving - Credit: Google Maps

Traffic remains slow on the A13 near Beckton due to a three-car collision in the early hours of this morning.

The Met has confirmed three vehicles were involved in a crash at around 6am today - Sunday, January 9 - near the North Circular Road junction.

There were no serious injuries, and no arrests have been made.

The latest update from Transport for London - released at 9.05am - advises motorists to take an alternative route, with traffic still slow moving on the approach to the Beckton roundabout.

