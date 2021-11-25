News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Stratford overtakes Waterloo as busiest station in Britain

Sally Patterson

Published: 1:17 PM November 25, 2021
Stratford station has overtaken Waterloo as Britain's busiest railway station 

Stratford is the busiest station in Britain according to new data.

The Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) revealed today (November 25) that the Newham station recorded nearly 14 million entries and exits between April 2020 and March this year.

It is the first time in 17 years that London Waterloo is not the most used station in Britain.

The data shows that Britain’s overall passenger usage dropped 78 per cent compared with the previous year.

ORR director of planning and performance Feras Alshaker said that throughout the pandemic the railways remained "an essential service".

The rail chief added: "This year we have seen many railway stations with very few passenger entries and exits.

"However, we know that recent figures show leisure journeys are nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, while there has been a slower increase in commuter journeys.” 

London’s railway stations dominated the top ten most used - London Victoria saw 13.8m entries and exits, followed by London Bridge (13.8m) and London Liverpool Street (11.2m).

Highbury and Islington (8.7m), Clapham Junction (8.4m), Barking (6.7m) and East Croydon (6.7m) entered into the top 10 for the first time, replacing London Paddington, London Euston, London St Pancras International and London Kings Cross.

