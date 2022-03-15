Bus lanes to be introduced on main road through borough

The measures are being introduced in Prince Regent Lane - Credit: Google

Newham cabinet members approved a plan to introduce bus lanes on a main road through the borough to improve journey times.

The section of bus lanes will be added on Prince Regent Lane between Burley Road in Custom House and the Greenway in Plaistow as part of a range of improvement measures.

A council report said a 2016 study commissioned by Transport for London (TfL) found the junction of Prince Regent Lane with Tollgate Road was "a key bottleneck" where delays were experienced.

But TfL agreed to fund a wider scope of work after a further assessment found delays extended to the portion of road between Burley Road and the Greenway.

The report said the area is served by seven bus routes which are used by thousands of passengers.

Cllr James Asser told a cabinet meeting: "Whilst we are blessed with a comprehensive number of Tube stations, buses are still a hugely important part of the public transport network.

"We work with TfL to try and improve bus times and services where we can.

"Bus priority measures such as this are important for making sure the service is both efficient and reliable."

To accommodate the new bus lanes, plans were also approved to move a number of parking spaces in Prince Regent Lane.

The council said a modelling review has been undertaken to assess the impact of the proposed changes.

It said the biggest gains of almost three minutes would be made by route 300, which runs between East Ham and Canning Town.

The modelling also forecast one to two minute journey time savings for general traffic, with a biggest reduction in queue length on the Prince Regent Lane southbound approach to its junction with Newham Leisure Centre.

Other measures approved as part of the scheme will see the left turn slip road lengthened onto the A13 eastbound to create "a separate stream

reducing delays to both motor traffic and pedestrians", the report said.

A number of parking bays in Glen Road will be removed and a yellow box junction introduced at its junction with Prince Regent Lane.

Council officer Murray Woodburn told the meeting ambulances had reported issues with vehicles parked in Glen Road causing obstruction to the hospital.

Zebra crossings by Maybury Road and Wigston Road are planned for conversion to traffic light controlled crossings.

The report said TfL has approved £1m funding for the work, with all the recommendations approved at the meeting on March 8.