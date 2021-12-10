Updated
TfL: Disrupted service on Central Line due to 'casualty'
Published: 5:00 PM December 10, 2021
Updated: 5:38 PM December 10, 2021
There is currently no service on part of the Central Line due to a 'casualty on the track'.
A recent update from TfL changed the status from a total suspension to no service between Liverpool Street and Epping/Woodford via Hainault.
Tickets are being accepted on local buses, Chiltern Railways, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, London Overground, and TfL Rail.
More to follow.