TfL: Disrupted service on Central Line due to 'casualty'

Cash Boyle

Published: 5:00 PM December 10, 2021
Updated: 5:38 PM December 10, 2021
There is currently no service on the central line due to emergency services attending a casualty on the track - Credit: Archant

There is currently no service on part of the Central Line due to a 'casualty on the track'.

A recent update from TfL changed the status from a total suspension to no service between Liverpool Street and Epping/Woodford via Hainault.

Tickets are being accepted on local buses, Chiltern Railways, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, London Overground, and TfL Rail.

More to follow.

