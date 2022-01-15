Motorcyclist, 19, in critical condition after hitting barriers on A12 Newham Way
Published: 10:15 AM January 15, 2022
Updated: 11:00 AM January 15, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A 19-year-old motoryclist is in critical condition after colliding with barriers on the A12 in Newham this morning.
The Met said the incident occurred at around 7am this morning and the man was taken to hospital.
His family have been informed.
The A12 Newham Way is closed both ways due to accident investigation work between A406 North Circular (Beckton Roundabout) and A112 Prince Regent Lane (Canning Town Flyover), according to the AA.
There is congestion to the westbound approach, which is backed up to the Beckton Roundabout.
The Met said enquiries are ongoing and asked any witnesses to call 101, citing reference number 1556/15jan.
