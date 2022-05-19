News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Traffic & Travel

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Street parties and road closures in Newham

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 12:56 PM May 19, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station on a visit to mark the completion of the Elizabeth Line

Newham will be celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with street parties and events, meaning some roads will be closed over the long weekend - Credit: PA

Here are the road closures you should look out for as Newham prepares to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. 

There will be an extended bank holiday from June 2-5 to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service.

Street parties will be popping up across the country - and Newham is no different.

More than 27 street parties will take place across the borough over the four-day weekend.  

You can find the roads which are set to close during the four-day weekend below.

Hover over points on the map to find out more details on each Newham street party. 

What's on

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman stabbed to death at home in Custom House, man arrested
  2. 2 'Unexplained': Man dies after being found unresponsive in Plashet Park
  3. 3 Dagenham and West Ham accused in court after drugs raids
  1. 4 Thunderstorms to hit London this evening warns Met Office
  2. 5 Schools and staff across east London up for national awards
  3. 6 Wanted: Five people Newham police wish to speak to
  4. 7 Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Street parties and road closures in Newham
  5. 8 'Suspicious' Forest Gate construction fire under investigation
  6. 9 Teenager from Newham found safe and well
  7. 10 Third straight win takes Newham top of the table

As well as street parties, the Malayalee Association of the UK will be hosting an event - at Flanders Playing Fields on June 3 - celebrating the Queen and multi-culturalism in Britain. 

The Platinum Mela festivities will feature music, dance, diverse cuisines, stalls and parades. 

Highlights will include a dramatized classical Indian dance depicting the key milestones of Her Majesty's reign, a special Indian drums composition performed by 70 volunteers, a bouncy castle and go-karts. 

There will also be a Queen's Jubilee Party, hosted by Stratford Original BID community, on West Ham Lane on June 1, from 4-7pm. 

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
London Live News
Newham News
Stratford News
East London News

Don't Miss

Pastor Onyeka Power Onyekwulu

The ex-gang member who turned from crime to become a pastor

Greg McNeill-Moss

Logo Icon
Joy for executive head Keri Edge at Ofsted's findings

Education News

Custom House school showing evidence of becoming outstanding, Ofsted says

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Stratford Magistrates' Court, where Gabriel Blake pleaded guilty to two charges

London Live News

Gainsborough Avenue stabbing: 14-year-old boy charged

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
The pensioner who was critically injured in a Newham collision has died

London Live News

Pensioner dies after being critically injured in East Ham crash

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon