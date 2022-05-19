Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Street parties and road closures in Newham
- Credit: PA
Here are the road closures you should look out for as Newham prepares to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
There will be an extended bank holiday from June 2-5 to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service.
Street parties will be popping up across the country - and Newham is no different.
More than 27 street parties will take place across the borough over the four-day weekend.
You can find the roads which are set to close during the four-day weekend below.
Hover over points on the map to find out more details on each Newham street party.
What's on
As well as street parties, the Malayalee Association of the UK will be hosting an event - at Flanders Playing Fields on June 3 - celebrating the Queen and multi-culturalism in Britain.
The Platinum Mela festivities will feature music, dance, diverse cuisines, stalls and parades.
Highlights will include a dramatized classical Indian dance depicting the key milestones of Her Majesty's reign, a special Indian drums composition performed by 70 volunteers, a bouncy castle and go-karts.
There will also be a Queen's Jubilee Party, hosted by Stratford Original BID community, on West Ham Lane on June 1, from 4-7pm.