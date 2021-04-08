Number of folding bike hire docks boosted in Newham

Published: 6:45 PM April 8, 2021

A Brompton Bike Hire dock has been opened at Newham University Hospital, bringing the borough's total to seven. - Credit: Newham Council

The number of folding bikes available for hire in Newham has been boosted to meet demand.

A network of seven Brompton Bike Hire docks located near train stations - including Royal Albert DLR, Forest Gate and Manor Park - has been created.

Newham Council has opened docks next to The Crystal building close to the Royal Victoria Dock DLR station and the Emirates Air Line cable car as well as outside Maryland station.

A 16-bike hire dock has also opened in Stratford along with another at Newham University Hospital in Plaistow.

Jamie Blake, corporate director, environment and sustainable transport at Newham Council, said: "The arrival of the Brompton Bike Hire scheme has been a great success.

You may also want to watch:

"We know there is demand for both cycling and for cycle hire and we’re pleased to be helping meet that demand."

Charges begin at £3.50 for a 24-hour hire.

Brompton Bike Hire managing director Julian Scriven said: "The new docks are proving very popular and are some of the most highly used in the Brompton Bike Hire network."

For more, visit bromptonbikehire.com