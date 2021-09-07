TfL seeks new sponsor for Emirates Air Line cable car

Published: 6:37 PM September 7, 2021

TfL is seeking a new sponsor for the Emirates Air Line which links Newham and Greenwich. - Credit: PA WIRE

A new sponsor is being sought for the Emirates Air Line cable car.

Transport for London's (TfL) 10-year deal for the sponsored naming rights of the cable car, which spans the Royal Docks and the Greenwich Peninsula, ends in June.

The transport body has kickstarted the process of seeking a new commercial partner in a minimum three-year deal which would see the cable car renamed.

The Emirates Air Line cable car was scaled by Greenpeace activists in 2015. - Credit: PA ARCHIVE IMAGES

Josh Crompton, who heads the cable car, said: "The Emirates Air Line is an instantly recognisable part of London.

"This exciting opportunity will allow the successful brand to get both national and global awareness, building on the success of this unique part of the London transport network as well as featuring on the Tube map."

The route opened in the summer of 2012 as part of preparations by TfL for the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

At just over one kilometre long, the route crosses the River Thames and links the O2 Arena with the ExCeL London convention centre.

More than 13 million passenger journeys have been made since it opened, according to TfL.

The August bank holiday weekend was the most popular since 2012, with 28,000 journeys.

In 2015, Greenpeace protesters attempting a high-wire walk brought the Emirates Air Line to a standstill.

Boutros Boutros, divisional senior vice president of corporate communications in marketing and brand at Emirates, said: "Emirates is proud to have helped establish what has become an iconic part of the London skyline and to have contributed to the regeneration of the local area in the process.

"We have thoroughly enjoyed our great 10-year partnership, but it is now time to pass the baton onto a new partner.

"We wish the team behind this unique experience all the very best in the future and will watch with pride."

Since opening, the cable car has been visited by famous faces including Arnold Schwarzenegger, tennis ace Novak Djokovic, boxer David Haye and singer-songwriter Jessie Ware.

It has also hosted champagne flights, live music performances, family events, speed dating, sky-high dining, book launches, marriage proposals and even transported the Rugby World Cup and the ATP Finals tennis trophies.