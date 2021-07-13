Network Rail completes track work between Fenchurch Street and Barking
- Credit: Network Rail
Track work at Upton Park, which affected rail services between London Fenchurch Street and Barking, has been completed.
Network Rail says the work will improve reliability between London and Shoeburyness after almost one and a half miles of track was replaced on the line.
Around 1,700 concrete sleepers and 4,500 tonnes of ballast, the stones that make the track bed, were replaced as part of the work.
Drainage was also improved by installing 40 new catch pits, 180 new pipes and 1,000 tonnes of top stone.
Network Rail’s route managing director for Anglia, Ellie Burrows, said: “This work is essential to keep services running safely and reliably and to minimise delays on the whole line from Fenchurch Street to Shoeburyness.
“As we’ve seen in recent weeks, drainage work is essential to divert water away from the track and prevent the damage to equipment and embankments that cause delays.”
You may also want to watch:
Follow up works will take place on the weekend of August 14 and 15.
Passengers are advised to check service information at www.nationalrail.co.uk or www.c2c-online.co.uk before they travel.
Most Read
- 1 Custom House flat damaged in early morning fire
- 2 New data shows steep spike in Covid cases across east London
- 3 Two cars destroyed in Manor Park workshop fire
- 4 Primary school in East Ham shows England Euro 2020 final support
- 5 Ilford fire death: Men jailed for 'sickening' hut attack
- 6 Renewed appeal after man left with 'life-changing' injuries in East Ham attack
- 7 Leyton Orient hit fan with banning order over racist tweets towards England stars
- 8 Beckton man jailed for more than 17 years for murder of Shanur Ahmed
- 9 Police appeal after 'shockingly violent assault' in West Ham
- 10 Disruptions to your journey by road and rail this week