There were long delays on the A13 - near to the Canning Town flyover - throughout the day owing to two separate collisions in the area - Credit: Google Maps

A multi-vehicle collision in Canning Town earlier today led to one driver being cut free from her car.

Police were called at 12.02pm today - Friday, November 26 - to reports of a crash on the A13 westbound at Canning Town.

Officers arrived to find a collision had taken place involving a BMW, an HGV, a tipper lorry and a flatbed truck.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London Fire Brigade (LFB) also attended the scene, with the latter forced to cut the driver of the BMW free from her vehicle.

She was taken to an east London hospital by the LAS where her condition is not life threatening.

There were no other reported injuries.

No arrests have been made.

This has contributed to delays on the A13 throughout much of today, as has an earlier collision which occurred between a motorcycle and car near the A117/E6 area.



