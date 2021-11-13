Potential travel disruptions in central north and east London this week

Here's what you need to know before travelling this week. - Credit: Transport for London

Here are some of the major roadworks and planned rail disruptions across Islington, Hackney, Tower Hamlets and Newham to watch out for this weekend and over the coming week to Friday, November 19.

ROAD

Delays are likely on Essex Road, near the Walter Sickert Community Centre in Islington until Friday evening, with two-way traffic signals operating.

There will be also roadworks in Liverpool Road near Highbury and Islington station all week.

Expect delays in Cricketfield Road next to Hackney Downs Park until the end of Tuesday, when UK Power Networks is scheduled to finish works.

A nearby closure on Downs Park Road will remain in place for ongoing works.

A lane will be closed in Kingsland Road on Tuesday from roughly 9.30am to 3pm.

Watch out for closures in Victoria Park Road and the adjoining Skipworth Road while ongoing works by Hackney Council are carried out.

Bishops Way in Bethnal Green will be closed near the junction with Cambridge Heath Road for a week from Sunday for Thames Water works.

Council works will see a section of Brick Lane closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Commercial Road, near the Whitechapel High Street junction, will have multi-way signals in place for four days from Friday.

Rampart Street in Whitechapel will be closed nearby for emergency gas works, scheduled until the end of Wednesday, with delays likely in the adjacent Commercial Road due to some expected carriageway incursion.

A lane will be closed in Bow Road overnight from Thursday evening.

Closures remain in place in North Woolwich Road and the Connaught Bridge in the Royal Docks.

Ongoing works in Western Gateway and Siemens Brothers Way, near The Crystal, are likely to continue to cause delays in the area.

Expect delays on Romford Road in Forest Gate all week from Monday, due to two sets of works near the Katherine Road junction.

Roadworks are also continuing in Katherine Road.

Look out for delays in Barking Road, Plaistow due to different works.

RAIL

c2c

There will be major changes for c2c services today (Saturday).

Rainham line services will be diverted to start from and terminate at London Liverpool Street, due to Network Rail doing track maintenance work between Barking and Fenchurch Street.

Tickets will be accepted on Jubilee line or DLR services between West Ham and Stratford. Passengers for Limehouse can use DLR services between Tower Gateway and Limehouse and Limehouse to Stratford via Poplar.

Ockendon line services won't be running at all due to multiple engineering works scheduled that day.

On the Basildon line, only services to London Liverpool Street will run - there won't be any trains to Fenchurch Street.

On Sunday, there will be normal service on the Rainham and Ockendon lines while the Basildon line will be diverted to Fenchurch Street and additionally stop at West Ham.

From Monday to Thursday, services will start from and terminate at London Liverpool Street from 8.40pm each night, due to track maintenance work by Network Rail.

Diverted trains will be stopping at Stratford and Barking but there will be no service to Limehouse or West Ham after that time.

Amended timetables will be in place from 6pm each day.

Tickets will be accepted on District line services between Tower Hill and Barking, and Jubilee line or DLR services between West Ham and Stratford.

Passengers for Limehouse can use DLR services between Tower Gateway and Limehouse, and Limehouse to Stratford via Poplar.

TfL

No closures or service changes are planned for Underground, TfL Rail or DLR this weekend or during next week.

However, on the London Overground, there will be night alterations for Stratford to Richmond and Clapham Junction services and Barking to Gospel Oak.

From Monday to Thursday, on Stratford to Richmond services, the 8.36pm will terminate at Willesden Junction and the 9.59pm will terminate at Camden Road at 10.18pm.

Clapham Junction to Stratford services at 9.47pm, 10.03pm and 10.34pm will not run.

From Monday to Thursday, Barking to Gospel Oak trains at 7.54pm, 9.24pm and 10.54pm will not run, nor will services in the other direction at 8.40pm, 10.10pm and 11.30pm.

There will also be an early morning change from Tuesday to Friday, with the 6.09am Barking to Gospel Oak service instead starting at Woodgrange Park at 6.12am.