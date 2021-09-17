Plans to ease congestion at Stratford station receive £2m boost

Published: 1:20 PM September 17, 2021

The government has released £2 million in funding to help develop plans to ease congestion at Stratford station.

Following news of the Department for Transport (DfT) funding, Network Rail will develop an outline business case for the Transport for London (TfL) managed station, aiming to maintain the safety of the station environment during busy times and improve the overall experience for passengers.

Subject to approval and further funding, the improvements could help create more room on specific platforms and around entrances to improve circulation space.

In collaboration with TfL, other changes could see improved information screens and wayfinding.

Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, Ellie Burrows, said: "I’m delighted that we have been provided with the funding for the next stage of development to help relieve congestion at this important station in east London.

“I appreciate it can be challenging to navigate around the station during busy times, which is why we are developing plans to help provide more space, improve passenger circulation and maintain safety at the station.”

The work could take place in phases, with the first wave possibly beginning between late 2022 and 2024 and the potential for more work over the next five years.

Network Rail says more information will be provided as plans progress.

Since the 2012 Olympics, there has been huge growth in demand at Stratford station and despite the impact of the Covid pandemic, this is expected to increase further.

Almost 42 million passengers used the station to start, continue or complete a journey between 2019 and 2020, making it the busiest non-terminal station in London and the eighth busiest station in the UK.

This is the approximate equivalent of Birmingham New Street station, with only a fifth of the space available to manage the same number of passengers.

During the pandemic, data reveals Stratford - which connects the Jubilee and Central lines with the DLR, London Overground, TfL rail and trains to the east of England - was the busiest station on the TfL network last year.

At peak times, the station can be very busy and requires congestion management measures, including one-way systems around the station and onto the platforms.