Work begins on feasibility of extending DLR from Gallions Reach

Published: 2:56 PM December 21, 2020

The DLR could be extended from Gallions Reach to Beckton Riverside and Thamesmead. - Credit: Ken Mears

Transport for London has begun work exploring the feasibility of extending the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) from Gallions Reach.

The work will assess the impact of extending the DLR branch, including the creation of two new stations in Beckton Riverside and south of the river in Thamesmead.

TfL has claimed that extending the line to Thamesmead could also pave the way for up to 25,000 new homes to be built along the route as well as other transport options including a rapid bus corridor and cycling links.

Of these, 15,000 homes could be built in the Beckton Riverside area, with new jobs also set to be created.

Deputy mayor of London for transport, Heidi Alexander, said: “I am delighted that boroughs and developers have committed to work with the mayor to progress work on public transport options to support growth, including the Thamesmead DLR extension and bus transport corridor projects.

“These schemes are critical for realising our aspirations for unlocking new housing and jobs on both sides of the river in east London and ultimately creating successful places to live and work. By taking a collaborative approach we will maximise the likelihood of making them a reality.”

The feasibility work will be funded by a £1million joint agreement between external partners including Newham and Greenwich councils and developers Thamesmead Waterfront, Aberdeen Standard Investments and St William.

Newham Council’s cabinet member for environment, highways and sustainable transport, CllrJames Asser, said: “A new extension to the DLR could provide real opportunities for development and investment in homes and jobs in the south of the borough, in an area of London’s docklands which has huge amounts of potential.

“Opening up links into south east London would also provide new opportunities for residents both sides of the river for work, travel and education.

"Newham is committed to extending public transport in the borough which will bring benefits to our residents and also help us meet our targets to improve air quality and tackle congestion.”

If the extension goes ahead, it would be the third branch of the DLR to provide a public transport connection between both sides of the Thames.