New DLR timetable to boost service frequency

A new Docklands Light Railway timetable is set to come into operation later this month, with passengers able to enjoy more frequent trains.

Starting on Monday, September 26, the Stratford to Canary Wharf route will be increased to one train every four minutes in peak times, with one every five in the daytime and early evening - up from the current one every 10 minutes.

In the morning peak, every other train will continue to Lewisham.

Other changes include the Canning Town to Beckton shuttle, which will complement other services on the route to boost the frequency to one every four minutes in peak times and one every five in the daytime.

On weekday evenings, Bank-Lewisham services will run every five minutes rather than every 10 minutes.

Tom Page, TfL’s general manager for the DLR, said: “We want to make sure the timetable provides the best possible service. The changes will help our customers complete their journeys more quickly and easily."

For more information visit tfl.gov.uk