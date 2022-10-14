News

Daniel Aldridge said his motability vehicle has his Blue Badge displayed in the window - Credit: Wendy McCann

Newham Council has apologised after a disabled man was served 11 incorrect driving fines in less than a month.

Daniel Aldridge, who lives on Vicarage Lane, said he was handed the penalty charge notices (PCNs) for driving down High Street North, even though his Blue Badge permits him to do so.

The local authority said it has now cancelled the fines, which were issued after a change of CCTV camera provider.

Wendy McCann, a friend of Daniel's who has been helping him complain to Newham Council, said he has a motability vehicle and his Blue Badge is clearly displayed in the window.

"When you go up the high street there's one camera and then further along there's another camera," she said. "Both of the cameras are taking pictures and sending tickets but they're only taking pictures of the back of his vehicle so they can't even see whether there's a Blue Badge, which there is."

Wendy said four of the PCNs were dated on October 6.

Daniel said he complained on October 8 and has not heard back, but Newham Council told the Recorder the PCNs were cancelled on October 7.

A council spokesperson said: “Due to a change in CCTV camera providers, an error occurred in this customer’s case and 11 PCNs were incorrectly issued.

"The team identified the problem and all PCNs have already been cancelled as of October 7."





Wendy said: "He goes up to the high street about once or twice a week to pick up his medication, just to get him out a bit.

"If Dan didn't have someone to support him, he'd probably get really anxious about the fines and just pay them, not that he's got the money for all that.

"But he might have got one or two and he probably would have just paid them because he would feel like he's done something wrong which clearly is not the case.

"It's really cheeky because this is a vulnerable person and they know that he's a Blue Badge holder."

The council spokesperson added: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"We would remind all customers that if they feel they have been incorrectly issued with a PCN, they should appeal it straight away as per the instructions on the ticket.”