News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Traffic & Travel

Night Tube services to resume on Central line

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Cox

Published: 12:29 PM October 14, 2021   
Night Tube

Night Tube services are set to resume on the Central line next month. - Credit: Mike Brooke

Night Tube services on the Central line are set to resume next month - allowing east London revellers to use it to get home during the Christmas party season.

Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed that the service, which was suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic, will return on Friday and Saturday nights from November 27.

Night Tube trains will also run on the Victoria line from that date, but passengers wanting to use the Jubilee, Northern and Piccadilly lines after hours, as well as the Night Overground, will have to wait.

TfL said these will resume "as soon as practicable". 

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "I'm delighted to see the return of the Victoria and Central Night Tube lines next month, which will make a huge difference to people travelling around our city at night and making their way home, offering them an additional safe, reliable transport option."

You may also want to watch:

Transport for London
Newham News
Tower Hamlets News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Ultra Low Emission Zone is due to expand in October

Travel

How could the ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) expansion affect you?

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
cctv image

Crime

CCTV image released after rape reported in Forest Gate

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Lottery ticket

Search continues to find £1m lottery ticket winner

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Flytipped waste

Environment News

Crackdown planned as Newham pursues 'zero tolerance' approach to flytipping

Jon King

Author Picture Icon