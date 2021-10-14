Night Tube services to resume on Central line

Published: 12:29 PM October 14, 2021

Night Tube services are set to resume on the Central line next month. - Credit: Mike Brooke

Night Tube services on the Central line are set to resume next month - allowing east London revellers to use it to get home during the Christmas party season.

Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed that the service, which was suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic, will return on Friday and Saturday nights from November 27.

Night Tube trains will also run on the Victoria line from that date, but passengers wanting to use the Jubilee, Northern and Piccadilly lines after hours, as well as the Night Overground, will have to wait.

TfL said these will resume "as soon as practicable".

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "I'm delighted to see the return of the Victoria and Central Night Tube lines next month, which will make a huge difference to people travelling around our city at night and making their way home, offering them an additional safe, reliable transport option."