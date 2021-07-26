Canning town bus station reopens after falling glass injures man

Published: 3:05 PM July 26, 2021 Updated: 3:10 PM July 26, 2021

A bus station has reopened after a man was injured by glass falling from a canopy.

The hub at Canning Town station resumed services at about 4.30pm on Friday, July 23.

However, the waiting room where the glass fell remains cordoned off, according to a spokesperson from Transport for London (TfL).

All bus routes which currently use the station are running as normal.

TfL announced last week it was carrying out an urgent investigation after the man was injured on July 20.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed his injuries were not life threatening.