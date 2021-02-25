Traffic cameras installed to catch Newham drivers who ignore road signs

Published: 7:00 AM February 25, 2021

Automatic number plate recognition cameras are in place at the junction of Little Ilford Lane and Romford Road in Manor Park, among other locations, to catch drivers who ignore no entry and one-way signs. - Credit: Google

Traffic cameras are being installed at junctions across Newham where drivers frequently ignore no entry and one-way signs.

Following concerns raised by residents and police, a council traffic survey identified 25 hotspot areas where road signs are being ignored more than a hundred times a day on average.

Under the moving traffic contraventions (MTC) programme, drivers ignoring signs at these locations will be caught on camera and posted a fine.

Automatic number plate recognition cameras were recently installed at several junctions, including East Avenue and High Street North in East Ham, Little Ilford Lane and Romford Road in Manor Park and off Vernon Avenue next to Sir John Heron Primary.

Cabinet member for environment, highways and sustainable transport, Councillor James Asser, said: “Improving road safety and reducing the number of accidents is hugely important for everyone.

“An important part of that is ensuring roads signs and road markings are properly followed.

“They are there to ensure the safety of everyone, including other drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, and to help the flow of traffic and reduce delays."

“People deliberately ignoring traffic signs and the rules of the road cause a real danger to all other road users, including children, who would not be expecting a vehicle to come from the wrong direction or be taking an illegal turn.”

People who see drivers persistently ignoring road signs in a specific location can report concerns by emailing mtcs@newham.gov.uk with the subject line ‘Report MTCs’.

Officers will review this feedback to select future enforcement locations.

Visit www.newham.gov.uk/mtcs for a list of enforcement locations.