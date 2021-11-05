TfL confirms design work for proposed DLR extension 'well underway'

A proposed Docklands Light Railway (DLR) link between Beckton and Thamesmead could still go ahead despite funding concerns, Transport for London has confirmed - and plans to extend the network even further have not been ruled out.

Greenwich councillors called on TfL to extend the DLR to Abbey Wood, where the Elizabeth line will terminate, at at a regeneration, transport and culture scrutiny panel meeting.

A TfL spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the option is still on the table.

They said: “We are only currently investigating extending the DLR to Thamesmead but the route would be designed so not to preclude any future onward extension. Any extension would be subject to its own business case at a later date.”

Matthew Yates, TfL’s head of projects, consents and urban design in city planning, added: “Extending the DLR to support the development of between 20,000 to 30,000 new homes in Beckton Riverside and Thamesmead is currently being investigated.

"This design work is well underway and funding models are under consideration, although it is clear that third party developer funding and certainty over government funding support for TfL will also be essential.”