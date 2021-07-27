News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Tracey Emin sculpture unveiled at The Line art trail in Three Mills

Jon King

Published: 2:33 PM July 27, 2021   
a moment without you

A Moment Without You is at The Line at Three Mills. - Credit: Angus Mill Photography

A sculpture by acclaimed British artist Tracey Emin has been unveiled on a public art trail.

The work, entitled A Moment Without You, can be found at Three Mills and features five bronze birds perched above head height.

In part, the work aims to show how fragile life is, reflecting the experience of many in the pandemic as well as the artist's battle with cancer.

Tracey Emin launches her pop up shop Emin International and signs copies of her book My Life In A Co

Tracey Emin. - Credit: PA WIRE

Ms Emin said: "The birds are small, tiny, delicate, fragile, like we are as human beings.

"I’ve always had the idea that birds are angels of this earth and that they represent freedom."

The work is part of The Line, which was established in 2015 as London's first dedicated public art walk.

a moment without you

Five bronze birds form part of the sculpture which aims to draw attention to how fragile life is. - Credit: Angus Mill Photography

You may also want to watch:

Megan Piper, director of The Line, said: "This is a rare opportunity for Londoners to experience Emin’s work in public.

"The Line has offered sanctuary across this challenging year and I hope that this work will provide a moment of contemplation and reflection."

The installation has been funded by the London Legacy Development Corporation and supported by landowner Lee Valley Regional Park Authority.

