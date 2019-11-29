Search

Christmas Toy Appeal 2019: Donations rolling in for annual appeal

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 December 2019

Volunteers sort through donations at the Toy Appeal warehouse. Picture: Ken Mears

Volunteers sort through donations at the Toy Appeal warehouse. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Do you want to support the Christmas Toy Appeal but aren't sure what gifts to buy, or aren't able to get to one of the drop-off points?

If so, there's a solution, as this year an online fundraising page has been set up for people to make donations towards the appeal.

The money raised will be used to buy toys, books and other gifts for disadvantaged young people across Newham who would otherwise have no presents to open on Christmas morning.Kevin Jenkins, co-founder of the Toy Appeal, said: "If people prefer to donate cash, we can convert into gifts - often purchasing gifts as discounted rates - ensuring that the donations received are stretched to help the greatest number of children possible.

"Please consider organising a collection at your place of work, at your football club or your church for the appeal this year." To donate, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/ChristmasToyAppeal2019

