Christmas Toy Appeal 2019: Donations rolling in for annual appeal

Dave McQueen from RIP Fitness hands over some of the toys he has collected to the Toy Appeal's Paula Blake. Picture: Kevin Jenkins Kevin Jenkins

With four weeks to go until the big day, donations continue to come in for the Christmas Toy Appeal.

This year's appeal, run by the Newham Recorder and Community Links and facilitated by Ambition, Aspire, Achieve (AAA), aims to collect 18,000 gifts to ensure that every child referred to the appeal has gifts to open and a smile on their face on Christmas morning.

Dave McQueen, the founder of RIP Fitness, is collecting gifts and donations at his fitness classes between now and Christmas for the appeal.

He said: "I saw last year the real difference the appeal made for local children in need - I am proud and humbled to be able to help my local appeal make a difference again this year."

Other regular donors include Rose Bennett, who has spent the past year knitting more than 20 soft toys for the appeal.

More than 100 toys have been handed over by the Fence Club, which was set up by members of the toy trade and raises money for children's charities.

And there's still time for you to get involved.

Bikers are taking part in their annual toy run, riding from the King's Oak pub in High Beach, Essex to the Terence Brown Arc in the Park, in Hermit Road Park, Canning Town.

Participants on the ride, taking place from noon on Saturday, December 7, are encouraged to bring a toy with them which will then be handed over at the end of the trip.

On Saturday, December 14 a bucket collection is set to take place at Clapton CFC's match against Indian Gymkhana Club.

The following day, Sunday, December 15, youngsters from Deborah Day Theatre School are set to put on their annual Christmas show in support of the Toy Appeal.

Tickets for the performance, due to take place from 2pm at East Ham Town Hall, cost £10 with the money going towards the appeal. These can be bought directly from Kevin Jenkins by emailing kevinjenkins.christmas@gmail.com

If you're organising an event or collection for the Toy Appeal and would like to feature in the Recorder, call 020 8477 3834 or email sophie.cox@archant.co.uk