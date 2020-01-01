Search

Newham’s town halls go green to mark Grenfell fire anniversary

PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 June 2020

The Old Town Hall Stratford was lit up in green to mark the third annversary of the Grenfell Tower fire. Picture: Andrew Baker

The Old Town Hall Stratford was lit up in green to mark the third annversary of the Grenfell Tower fire. Picture: Andrew Baker

Newham’s town halls have been lit up in green to mark the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Seventy two people were killed in the blaze, which broke out at a tower block in North Kensington on June 14, 2017.

It prompted concerns to be raised about flammable cladding on buildings, with the UK Cladding Action Group estimating there are 262 residential blocks in the UK wrapped in materials similar to what was on Grenfell Tower.

On Sunday, June 14, the town halls in East Ham and Stratford were lit up in green - the colour synonymous with the disaster - in solidarity with the victims and survivors.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz said: “It was a terrible tragedy that should never have happened and the anniversary is a time to remember and reflect but also call for urgent action to deal with all those remaining residential properties that still have lethal cladding.”

