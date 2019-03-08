Search

Sealey Tower: Block of flats to be named after West Ham legend

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 April 2019

A tower block on the site of West Ham’s former home is to be named after the man who scored two of the most important goals in the club’s history.

Alan Sealey netted a brace at Wembley in May 1965, handing the Hammers a 2-0 win over German side TSV 1960 Munich - and the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

Sealey, who joined West Ham in 1961, bagged his brace in just three minutes to earn West Ham’s first - and so far only - piece of European silverware.

He was among five players and staff members shortlisted for fans to choose who to name one of the Upton Gardens buildings after - and he was the overwhelming favourite, with 58 per cent of the vote.

Former chief scout Wally St Pier came second in the poll, with 18pc, and another block will be named after him.

Sealey’s son Anthony said: “As a family we are so proud and thrilled that Dad has been bestowed with this honour.

“Upton Park was not only the home of his football club, it was also the home of our family.

“Dad’s parents lived in Walton Road, directly opposite the Boleyn Ground.

“So to have a building named in his honour on the new development is about as fitting a tribute you can get.”

