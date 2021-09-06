Totally Thames Festival line-up revealed
- Credit: Eastside Community Heritage
One of the capital's last pleasure gardens and a strike in 1889 are among the talks forming part of a festival line-up.
One of Thames Festival Trust's heritage projects, The Islanders, will be hosting online and in-person events as part of the Totally Thames Festival 2021.
There will be a Zoom Q&A with Melanie McGrath, the author of Silvertown: An East End Family Memoir.
Historian Lee Jackson will talk about one of London’s last Victorian pleasure gardens, with an exploration of the strike of 1889 with John Tulley.
Three heritage walks around the Royal Docks are to be led by City Highlights’ Mike Moran and Derelict London’s Paul Talling.
You may also want to watch:
An exhibition informed by the memories of current and former residents and featuring archive photos can be found at Thames Barrier Park until October 1.
Preserving the industrial and community heritage of Silvertown and North Woolwich, The Islanders is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Royal Docks.
For more on its events, visit thamesfestivaltrust.org/heritage-programme/the-islanders/
