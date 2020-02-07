Search

Tom Stade added to bill for charity comedy night organised by Ricky Grover

PUBLISHED: 17:20 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:20 07 February 2020

Ricky Grover at Arc in the Park. Picture: Cash Boyle

Cash Boyle

Tom Stade has been added to an already stellar line-up confirmed for next month's charity fundraiser for east London charity Ambition, Aspire, Achieve (AAA).

Comedian Tom Stade has been added to the bill. Picture: Yui Mok/PAComedian Tom Stade has been added to the bill. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Comedian, charity patron and event organiser Ricky Grover has confirmed Tom's involvement to the Recorder.

The proceeds from the night, due to take place at Bethnal Green's Backyard Comedy Club on Sunday March 8, will help AAA continue their work at their Arc in the Park centre in Canning Town.

Ricky extended his gratitude to club owner Lee Hurst who offered the venue for free.

Half of the available tickets are already sold, due in no small part to names such as Tim Vine, Tom Allen and Angela Barnes being slotted to appear.

Ricky is incredibly passionate about the work AAA does for disadvantaged young people across east London, something he believes has attracted the stars.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "Everyone has come together to help us, it's great to have such an amazing line-up supporting this charity.

"Comedians get bombarded with requests for charity gigs, but the reason so many big names want to be involved with this one is because I've told them about all the hard work [AAA founders] Kevin [Jenkins], Paula [Blake] and everyone involved puts in."

This is the second comedy fundraiser Ricky has organised, with a 2018 night raising approximately £7,000. AAA works with young people of varying ages, abilities and backgrounds, boasting a notable outdoor space where they can thrive.

Ricky is devoted to the charity, describing their work as "priceless". He added: "When you come in here and see one of the kids smiling, you can't buy that."

West Ham native Ricky struggled with dyslexia whilst growing up, something he acknowledges could have taken him 'down the wrong side of the fence'.

Though Ricky has gone on to be successful, he believes that having a centre like AAA would have helped him when he was young.

Ricky has big plans for the future - he wants to do more for the kids in east London, an area he considers 'rife with talent'.

For now, Ricky is simply delighted to be able to help such a worthy cause. Tickets cost £15 in advance from backyardcomedyclub.co.uk or £25 on the door.

