Tom Hiddleston to appear as MCM Comic Con returns to ExCeL London in Royal Docks

Published: 2:23 PM September 29, 2021

Tom Hiddleston is appearing at this year's MCM Comic Con at the ExCeL London exhibition centre. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The Avengers star Tom Hiddleston is appearing at this year's MCM Comic Con at ExCeL London.

Mr Hiddleston is due to meet and greet fans as the celebration of pop culture returns to the Royal Docks-based exhibition centre on October 22 to 24.

London Comic Con returns to the ExCeL Centre from October 22 to 24. - Credit: Steve Poston

Event organisers promise celebrity guests, panels, independent creators plus more for gamers, comic book collectors, film fans, TV buffs and cosplayers.

The actor - who starred most recently in Marvel Studios' Loki - will be available for one-to-one photos and autographs with fans who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Further guest announcements across both the London and Birmingham shows are due in the coming weeks.

Taking place this October half term, youngsters visiting ExCeL London can climb into a treehouse area to find activities to keep them amused, including creative workshops, quidditch demos and silver sabre training.

Tilfey Cosplay and Beau and Cait Klyxm at Comic Con at ExCeL London in 2016. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

There will also be free gaming and tournaments pitting parents against children.

A cosplay showcase catwalk, K-pop dance lessons and manga art workshops are on offer too.

Digital tickets are also available for MCM London Comic Con so the show can be enjoyed by people from around the world.

Event director Teresa Heitor said: "After almost two years, we can’t wait to welcome both fans and first-timers into the MCM Comic Con world this autumn."

She encouraged interested people to sign up for the event's newsletter to keep up to date with announcements over the next couple of weeks.

"Exciting things are coming," Teresa added.

For more details, visit mcmcomiccon.com