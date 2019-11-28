Olympic Park timber pavilion takes shape in just 14 weeks

The pavilion under construction in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: Sean Pollock Sean Pollock Photographer

A new pavilion in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park has taken shape in just 14 weeks.

CGI of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park pavilion Picture: IQL CGI of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park pavilion Picture: IQL

The 10,000 sq ft building, part of the International Quarter London (IQL) scheme, will feature restaurants, a rooftop terrace and bar and the park's visitor centre.

Designed by ACME and made almost entirely from timber, the frame began arriving on site during the summer and has now topped out - reached its highest point.

Andrew Tobin, project director of IQL, Lendlease said: "We're very proud to be able to bring this innovative building to Stratford, and of the part it will play in bringing our local communities within IQL and the wider area together.

"We're also looking forward to announcing more details in due course regarding the dining experience that will be available within this remarkable space."

The IQL development, on the Westfield Stratford City side of the park, consists of office space, new homes and community facilities on a 22 acre site.