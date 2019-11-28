Search

Olympic Park timber pavilion takes shape in just 14 weeks

PUBLISHED: 07:00 29 November 2019

The pavilion under construction in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: Sean Pollock

The pavilion under construction in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: Sean Pollock

Sean Pollock Photographer

A new pavilion in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park has taken shape in just 14 weeks.

CGI of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park pavilion Picture: IQLCGI of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park pavilion Picture: IQL

The 10,000 sq ft building, part of the International Quarter London (IQL) scheme, will feature restaurants, a rooftop terrace and bar and the park's visitor centre.

Designed by ACME and made almost entirely from timber, the frame began arriving on site during the summer and has now topped out - reached its highest point.

Andrew Tobin, project director of IQL, Lendlease said: "We're very proud to be able to bring this innovative building to Stratford, and of the part it will play in bringing our local communities within IQL and the wider area together.

"We're also looking forward to announcing more details in due course regarding the dining experience that will be available within this remarkable space."

The IQL development, on the Westfield Stratford City side of the park, consists of office space, new homes and community facilities on a 22 acre site.

Jailed: West Ham drug dealer who ran county lines networks

Oludewa Okorosobo and Seif Khalid Hashim have been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Appeal after man punched repeatedly on train from Homerton to Stratford

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Tributes to ‘loyal’ factory worker stabbed to death at house party

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Contract for controversial £1bn Silvertown Tunnel is signed

Artist's impression of one of the Silvertown tunnel portals. Picture: TfL

Newham and Romford teens arrested in Dagenham after stolen car failed to stop for police

Two teenage boys from Romford and Forest Gate have been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and failing to stop for police. Picture: Met Police

