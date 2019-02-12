Brick thrown at mum and two-year-old daughter in Canning Town

A brick of piece of paving was thrown at the windscreen of a car in Freemasons Road and New Barn Street. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

A mother and her two-year-old daughter are lucky to be alive after a brick was thrown at their car on the school run.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The underpass between Canning Town and Plaistow. Picture: GOOGLE The underpass between Canning Town and Plaistow. Picture: GOOGLE

The 31-year-old who asked not to be named was driving towards the A13 underpass between New Barn Street and Freemasons Road in Canning Town on February 11 when she saw a couple of boys loitering on the walkway above.

As she drove nearer one raised his arm and launched what looked like a large brick or paving stone straight at her Mercedes smashing the top of the windscreen.

“It’s scary to think what might have happened. If it had hit lower down the windscreen I dread to think what might have happened,” the mum of three said.

She added that at the point where the stone hit her windscreen was reinforced to hold the rear view mirror in place.

Building work nearby. Picture: SUPPLIED Building work nearby. Picture: SUPPLIED

“If it had hit the glass lower down it would have got through and whatever it was could have hit me or my daughter.

“We were lucky. It could have been a lot worse. Thankfully, there was no traffic at the time,” she said.

Another driver who stopped to help said she saw the pair run off afterwards.

They have been described as being about 14 years-old.

Debris lying in the road. Picture: SUPPLIED Debris lying in the road. Picture: SUPPLIED

The full time mum who lives in Canning Town suspects that it wasn’t the first time this has happened.

When she went to the walkway above the underpass following the attack she spotted bits of paving slab and brick littering the side of the road.

“I think it’s a regular occurence. There were a lot of stones there,” she said.

Pictures she took also show piles of paving stones at a building site in nearby Chadwin Road.

Since the attack happened she has been walking her family to school as she waits for the windscreen to be replaced.

A Met spokesman confirmed that police had received an allegation of criminal damage at 2.49pm on February 11.

He said: “There was no identifiable suspect. A review of CCTV footage with a view to identifying anyone involved has been requested.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or tweet @MetCC