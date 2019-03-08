Thousands join in family fun at Newham Show

IMD Legion perform at the Newham Show. Picture: Andrew Baker

More than 36,000 people descended on Central Park for two days of family fun.

One of the many stage performances at the Newham Show. Picture: Andrew Baker

This year's Newham Show featured a whole host of activities for visitors of all ages.

Dancers, circus performers and musicians all showcased their skills across seven stages, including a special youth stage.

Youngsters dress up at the Newham Show. Picture: Andrew Baker

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said: We had a real Glastonbury vibe going on this year but I have to say ours was probably better than Glasto!

" Our amazing young people took centre stage in their fantastic Youth Zone and there was some creative sounds coming from the DJ and production workshops."

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz with young visitors. Picture: Andrew Baker

Other activities included a funfair and a specially created beach. Those with energy to burn could enjoy a range of sports.

Little ones were able to enjoy the world of Peter Pan in a themed play area as well as the children's big top, which featured a disco takeover.

Stallholders at the Newham Show. Picture: Andrew Baker

Much of the format of this year's show was based on feedback from citizens' assemblies.