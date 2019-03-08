Thousands join in family fun at Newham Show
PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 July 2019
Andrew Baker
More than 36,000 people descended on Central Park for two days of family fun.
This year's Newham Show featured a whole host of activities for visitors of all ages.
Dancers, circus performers and musicians all showcased their skills across seven stages, including a special youth stage.
Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said: We had a real Glastonbury vibe going on this year but I have to say ours was probably better than Glasto!
" Our amazing young people took centre stage in their fantastic Youth Zone and there was some creative sounds coming from the DJ and production workshops."
Other activities included a funfair and a specially created beach. Those with energy to burn could enjoy a range of sports.
Little ones were able to enjoy the world of Peter Pan in a themed play area as well as the children's big top, which featured a disco takeover.
Much of the format of this year's show was based on feedback from citizens' assemblies.