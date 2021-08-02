Roof destroyed by fire in Upton Park

Published: 9:18 AM August 2, 2021

A fire in Upton Park has destroyed the roof of a two-storey house. - Credit: LFB

The roof of a house in Upton Park has been destroyed by fire.

Eight fire engines and about 60 firefighters were called to the blaze in Thorngrove Road this morning (August 2).

The brigade has launched an investigation into the fire which broke out earlier this morning (August 2). - Credit: LFB

A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade said: "Firefighters tackled a blaze at a two storey, mid-terraced house where the roof was destroyed by the fire and a significant part of the first floor was damaged."

The brigade was called at 5.02am. The fire was under control by 6.56am.

Crews from Stratford, Plaistow, East Ham, Leytonstone, Dagenham and other fire stations from the surrounding area attended the scene.

Firefighters are due to remain at the scene for the next couple of hours to dampen down the building.

The cause of the fire will be investigated by the brigade.