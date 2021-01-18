New season at Theatre Royal Stratford East postponed

Published: 5:11 PM January 18, 2021

Stratford East Theatre Royal has postponed its reopening to live audiences. - Credit: Ken Mears

The new season at the Theatre Royal Stratford East has been postponed due to the lockdown.

The venue in Gerry Raffles Square, Stratford, was due to kick off its 2021 season on February 3.

A spokesperson for the theatre said: "Due to the latest Covid-19 restrictions in London and the UK, Theatre Royal Stratford East has made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone its reopening season."

New dates and details are to be announced in due course.

"We can't wait to welcome audiences and artists back to our theatre when it is safe to do so," the spokesperson said.

Anyone who has booked is to be contacted by Stratford East in due course, he confirmed.

The season includes The Sun, The Moon and The Start by Dip Baruwa-Etti, After the End by Dennis Kelly and Extinct by April De Angelis.

In October the government announced the theatre would receive £500,000 from its culture recovery fund. It was hailed as a "launch pad" for diverse talent including Meera Syal and Dame Barbara Windsor.



