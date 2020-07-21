Search

Theatre Royal Stratford East releases Black Lives Matter-inspired audio play

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 July 2020

846 has been released by Theatre Royal Stratford East. Picture: Ken Mears

846 has been released by Theatre Royal Stratford East. Picture: Ken Mears

Theatre Royal Stratford East has released an audio play inspired by the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The play 846 - which takes its title from the eight minutes and 46 seconds a Minneapolis police officer knelt on Mr Floyd’s neck - brings together 14 writers who have created short standalone pieces that explore racial inequality and oppression.

Lead playwright Roy Williams explained he was moved by what happened in America, saying: “I reached out to a group of black and Asian writers that I belong to on Facebook.

“They were as shocked and as sickened as I was. I told them what my little voice was telling me, that we should respond.”

That response became 846, which is also due to be adapted and performed live as part of the Greenwich and Docklands International Festival in September.

To listen to 846 for free, visit stratfordeast.com/846

