New pub at Royal Wharf promises to give the community 'what they want' ahead of opening
PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 March 2020
Archant
A family-friendly pub with a focus on "fresh, seasonal food and a community atmosphere" is set to open at Royal Wharf.
Fuller's pub The Windjammer has based its offering - from menu choices to weekly events - on community input, according to manager Hannah Joseph.
She said: "Fuller's, being a family-run business, loves the idea of joining such an exciting and diverse area.
"We've made it a priority pre-opening to really get to know people in the area to find out exactly what they want from their new local pub."
Based on this feedback, The Windjammer will host a quiz night and other events each week as well as supervised arts and crafts activities for children every weekend.
The Windjammer features a split-level interior with a large downstairs bar and dining area below a versatile mezzanine floor offering stunning views of the river.
It will open in Admiralty Avenue on March 12.