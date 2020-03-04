Search

New pub at Royal Wharf promises to give the community 'what they want' ahead of opening

PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 March 2020

The upper floor at the Windjammer, which opens on March 12. Picture: Fuller's

The upper floor at the Windjammer, which opens on March 12. Picture: Fuller's

Archant

A family-friendly pub with a focus on "fresh, seasonal food and a community atmosphere" is set to open at Royal Wharf.

The Windjammer features a split level interior, including a large downstairs bar and dining area with a mezzanine floor above. Picture: Fuller'sThe Windjammer features a split level interior, including a large downstairs bar and dining area with a mezzanine floor above. Picture: Fuller's

Fuller's pub The Windjammer has based its offering - from menu choices to weekly events - on community input, according to manager Hannah Joseph.

She said: "Fuller's, being a family-run business, loves the idea of joining such an exciting and diverse area.

You may also want to watch:

"We've made it a priority pre-opening to really get to know people in the area to find out exactly what they want from their new local pub."

Based on this feedback, The Windjammer will host a quiz night and other events each week as well as supervised arts and crafts activities for children every weekend.

The Windjammer features a split-level interior with a large downstairs bar and dining area below a versatile mezzanine floor offering stunning views of the river.

It will open in Admiralty Avenue on March 12.

