Wanstead Tap owner vows to reopen ‘as soon as possible’ following fire

Firefighters were called to The Wanstead Tap on Friday after a fire broke out in an electrical cupboard. Picture: THE WANSTEAD TAP @TheWansteadtap Archant

The owner of a popular boozer has vowed to reopen ‘as soon as possible’ after a blaze closed its doors.

Sorry to report but tonight we have had a fire at Tap. Tears aren't enough to put it out right now. We'll be back very soon pic.twitter.com/YwWNxcAfCb — The Wanstead Tap (@TheWansteadtap) January 18, 2019

Ten firefighters and two engines from Stratford and Leytonstone rushed to the Wanstead Tap in Winchelsea Road, Forest Gate after the fire broke out on Friday night.

They fought against the flames for about an hour before putting it out by 10.13pm.

Owner Dan Clapton said: “We are trying to reopen as soon as possible. We are so grateful to the incredible response from the fire brigade which arrived in three minutes and prevented a much worse outcome.

“We would also like to thank our loyal customers for their kind words. The Tap will be back!”

A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman said: “We were called at 9.13pm. The fire started in an electrical intake cupboard. It was a small fire.”

Mr Clapton explained he is now waiting for utility companies to rebuild the venue’s entire electrical intake system.