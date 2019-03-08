Search

'We need to take action now': Knife bin set up outside The Salvation Army centre in Stratford

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 July 2019

The Salvation Army has launched Stratford'’s only knife surrender bin following a church-led campaign. Picture: LBN/Andrew Baker

Archant

The Salvation Army has launched the borough's only knife surrender bin away from a police station.

Placed outside The Salvation Army church centre in Paul Street, Stratford, it offers people a chance to give up weapons anonymously and safely without risking arrest.

Captain Lee Raggett of The Salvation Army in Stratford explained the project had been prompted by the fatal stabbing of Bradley Dos Reis Pais Quaresma in Stratford Park in 2016.

A nearby attack which claimed the life of 42-year-old Giedrius Juskauskas last month underlined the need to take action.

The bin was installed by weapons surrender charity, Word 4 Weapons, and funded by the churches network Transform Newham.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz said at the launch: "This investment seals a promise I made to young people when I was elected, that I would do everything in my power to keep them safe."

Dr Sally Mann, of Bonny Downs Baptist Church, said: "If this bin helps just one person change their behaviour, it will help save precious lives."

Newham Council halt plans to close East Ham rat run

Neighbours urged Newham Council not to 'burn bridges' after the local authority restricted access to Browning Road bridge in East Ham. Picture: Jon King

Man, 23, charged after series of sex attacks in Newham and Waltham Forest

Abdallah Baballah has been charged in relation to a serious of sexual assaults, including an attempted rape in the Central Park Road area of East Ham on July 11. Picutre: Google street view.

‘This has torn me apart’: Mum of murdered teenager speaks out as killers jailed for life

Braeden Henry and Sean Obazee have been jailed for life for the murder of Abdul Mayanja. Picture: Met Police

More than 1,000 march against knife crime to show that young people can turn lives around

Demonstrators carried signs with anti-knife crime messages. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Fraud gang jailed who conned 100 victims out of £500,000 with fake online ads for goods

Alex Scurtu, 29, from Canning Town (left), jailed 5 years and Gift Mangava, 41, from Swanley, the ‘brains’ behind the fraud, jailed six years and nine months. Picture: Met Police

