'We need to take action now': Knife bin set up outside The Salvation Army centre in Stratford

The Salvation Army has launched Stratford's only knife surrender bin following a church-led campaign.

The Salvation Army has launched the borough's only knife surrender bin away from a police station.

Placed outside The Salvation Army church centre in Paul Street, Stratford, it offers people a chance to give up weapons anonymously and safely without risking arrest.

Captain Lee Raggett of The Salvation Army in Stratford explained the project had been prompted by the fatal stabbing of Bradley Dos Reis Pais Quaresma in Stratford Park in 2016.

A nearby attack which claimed the life of 42-year-old Giedrius Juskauskas last month underlined the need to take action.

The bin was installed by weapons surrender charity, Word 4 Weapons, and funded by the churches network Transform Newham.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz said at the launch: "This investment seals a promise I made to young people when I was elected, that I would do everything in my power to keep them safe."

Dr Sally Mann, of Bonny Downs Baptist Church, said: "If this bin helps just one person change their behaviour, it will help save precious lives."