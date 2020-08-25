Search

Advanced search

Social enterprise offering legal aid to people seeking justice launches in Newham

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 August 2020

Solicitor Clare Manuel and son Tom who runs The Justice Community. Picture: Tom Manuel

Solicitor Clare Manuel and son Tom who runs The Justice Community. Picture: Tom Manuel

Archant

A social enterprise helping people who are struggling to access justice has been launched.

The Justice Community’s services can be accessed through Citizens Advice Newham, which is based in Freemasons Road, Custom House, or directly online.

Run by qualified solicitor Clare Manuel and her son Tom, the organisation focuses on problems faced by individuals and small companies which traditional law firms consider too minor for their attention.

Tom said: “A lot of law firms take cases if there’s an 80 per cent chance of winning. We don’t think that will work so well for some of our clients who have strong cases, but don’t have the resources to take them forward.”

He explained how cuts to legal aid – which can help meet the costs of advice, mediation and representation in a court or tribunal – mean many can’t afford to access justice.

He added the legal system wasn’t designed for lay people to stand in front of a judge to make their case, but for an advocate to do the job for them, meaning many struggle to represent themselves in court.

You may also want to watch:

“The really unique thing about The Justice Community is that there is no one else who will offer to cover all your legal costs to defend your rights and only charge you anything if we manage to help you,” Tom said.

The Justice Community’s helps people avoid costly legal bills by coaching them to understand their rights, helping them with negotiating tactics and funding their court costs.

It takes payment if issues are resolved, rather than charging an hourly rate, with contributions made to its legal defence fund.

A current case sees the team helping a bar worker pursue a claim for £10,000 in unpaid wages. Clare and Tom have also helped a cleaner recover money from an employer and a client who was assaulted by a supermarket security guard.

A single mum whose bathroom was flooded by a plumbing firm which refused to do the repair work also benefitted from the enterprise’s help, Tom said.

Cllr Nazir Ahmed, deputy chairman of Newham Council, said: “Being a lawyer, who has been practicing in the East End for the past two decades, I am fully aware of the importance of quality legal advice and representation.

“I hope this initiative will help people and small businesses in securing justice and getting what they are entitled to.”

For more information visit justicecommunity.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Appeal after woman spat at and stab threats made on train between Stratford and Upminster

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Newham test and trace app was designed by man who grew up in the borough

Randeep Sidhu designed the test and trace app being rolled out across Newham today (August 21). Picture: Nathan Dainty

Man stabbed in Forest Gate

Police were called to a stabbing in Upton Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Hollywood star Idris Elba makes special visit to Forest Gate kickboxing club

Chief Instructor Joe Wharwood, actor Idris Elba and boxing trainer Olu Oyenigba (Pic: Olu Oyenigba)

Murder accused ‘stored second body in freezer after being threatened’, court heard

The bodies of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa were found in a freezer in Custom House. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Appeal after woman spat at and stab threats made on train between Stratford and Upminster

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Newham test and trace app was designed by man who grew up in the borough

Randeep Sidhu designed the test and trace app being rolled out across Newham today (August 21). Picture: Nathan Dainty

Man stabbed in Forest Gate

Police were called to a stabbing in Upton Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Hollywood star Idris Elba makes special visit to Forest Gate kickboxing club

Chief Instructor Joe Wharwood, actor Idris Elba and boxing trainer Olu Oyenigba (Pic: Olu Oyenigba)

Murder accused ‘stored second body in freezer after being threatened’, court heard

The bodies of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa were found in a freezer in Custom House. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Social enterprise offering legal aid to people seeking justice launches in Newham

Solicitor Clare Manuel and son Tom who runs The Justice Community. Picture: Tom Manuel

Mayor of Newham criticises four week extension of evictions ban

The government has extended a ban on landlords evicting tenants due to the coronavirus pandemic by four weeks. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

Hollywood star Idris Elba makes special visit to Forest Gate kickboxing club

Chief Instructor Joe Wharwood, actor Idris Elba and boxing trainer Olu Oyenigba (Pic: Olu Oyenigba)

Sir Alastair Cook completes century for Essex against Hampshire before downpour

Essex's Alastair Cook bats during day three of the Bob Willis Trophy match at 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

Six more Met officers under investigation after pictures taken of murdered sisters in Kingsbury

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police