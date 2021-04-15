Silvertown, North Woolwich heritage project offers opportunity to history buff
- Credit: Newham Archives and Local Studies Library
An opportunity to help preserve the borough's industrial history is on offer thanks to a heritage project.
A charity, the Thames Festival Trust, is looking for a part-time intern to work on The Islanders, a project preserving the heritage of Silvertown and North Woolwich.
The project has been awarded funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
It will eventually lead to oral history interview recordings being sent to Newham's archive to be preserved for future generations.
The intern will help develop and stage an exhibition as well as events which will form part of the Totally Thames 2021 arts and culture festival.
They will help promote events, work with community groups and carry out research as part of the paid role.
The deadline for applications is 5pm on May 14.
For more information, visit thamesfestivaltrust.org/about-us/join-our-team/
