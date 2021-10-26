News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Luxury hotel with artisan food market and rooftop bar to open in Stratford

Andrew Brookes

Published: 5:23 PM October 26, 2021   
One of the open-air terraces at The Gantry.

One of the open-air terraces at The Gantry. - Credit: Kapranos PR

A luxury “design hotel” with an artisan food market, restaurant, cocktail bars with open-air terraces and flexible event space is set to open in Stratford.

The Gantry - located in Celebration Avenue, across the road from Stratford International station in the East Village neighbourhood - will be launched on November 11.

Computer generated image of The Gantry hotel in Stratford.

The Gantry is set to open on November 11. - Credit: F10 Studios Ltd

The design of the 18-storey building is said to be influenced by industrial Victorian east London and Stratford’s historical role in the city’s train building industry, with its silhouette inspired by New York’s famous Flatiron building.

The ground floor of The Gantry will feature an artisan food market, deli and coffee shop with local produce from Stratford Grocer & Co.

A wide view of a restaurant

The first floor restaurant Union Social. - Credit: Kapranos PR

All-day restaurant Union Social will offer “contemporary London cuisine” on the first floor, with a cocktail bar and open kitchen on one side and floor to ceiling windows and a wraparound terrace on the other side.

The Gantry, which has 291 rooms, is also set to open the highest rooftop bar in east London on its 18th floor next spring.

