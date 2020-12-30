Search

West Ham United legend Martin Peters remembered in Upton Park tribute

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 December 2019

Tributes have been paid to West Ham United and England legend Martin Peters at The Champions Statue in Upton Park. Picture: Cecilia Bailey

Tributes have been paid to West Ham United and England legend Martin Peters at The Champions Statue in Upton Park. Picture: Cecilia Bailey

Archant

Tributes have been paid to West Ham United legend Martin Peters.

On Saturday before West Ham United v Leicester, the first home game since the news of Peters' passing, people gathered at the statue to pay their respects. Picture: Genevieve Kitchen

Wreaths, flowers, scarves, flags and candles were placed in front of the The Champions Statue in Upton Park on Saturday, December 28, to remember the England legend who died on December 21.

Before West Ham United v Leicester, the first home game since the news of Peters' passing, people gathered at the statue to pay their respects.

Councillors Genevieve Kitchen, Harvinder Singh Virdee and Belgica Guana and City Hall politician Unmesh Desai also paid tribute.

Cllr Genevieve Kitchen said: "It's lovely to see the community celebrating local legends and the talent born and bred within it."

Born in Egham Road, Plaistow, in 1943, Peters signed up aged 15 as an apprentice at West Ham United in 1959.

He became a member of the squad in 1960 playing with the club until 1970. He was known as "the complete midfielder".

Peters was selected to play in the England World Cup squad of 1966, scoring the second of the four goals in the final, which secured England's historic victory.

