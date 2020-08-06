Plans approved for 5,000-home Thameside West development and new DLR station

Artist's impression of the Thameside West development. Picture: Keystone Keystone

Plans to build 5,000 homes, a primary school and a new DLR station on the bank of the River Thames have been given the green light.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Artist's impression of the Thameside West development. Picture: Keystone Artist's impression of the Thameside West development. Picture: Keystone

The masterplan for Thameside West, a 5 million sq ft development which will include a variety of retail, leisure and community facilities, has been approved by the deputy mayor of London for planning, Jules Pipe.

The project, by Keystone London and GLA Land and Property, will also see a four acre park and a kilometre-long Thameside walkway constructed alongside the buildings, the tallest of which will be 26 storeys.

Detailed plans have also been approved for the first phase of the development, which will consist of 401 mixed-tenure homes and 35,000 sq ft of workspace. Across the whole project, 1,700 of the 5,000 homes have been designated as affordable.

Max James, chief executive of Keystone London, said: “We are delighted the deputy mayor has given us the go-ahead for Thameside West which will enable us to create an exceptional new neighbourhood on one of the last major riverfront locations left on the Thames.

The location of the new Thames Wharf DLR station on the network's map. Picture: Keystone The location of the new Thames Wharf DLR station on the network's map. Picture: Keystone

You may also want to watch:

“Thameside West offers the opportunity to create a new and integrated community on the Thames with a genuinely sustainable mix of homes and workplaces aimed at a wide range of people living and working in this vibrant part of London.

“Working in partnership with GLAP, London Borough of Newham and the local community, we hope to start on site shortly to begin development of this key site which will inject new life into this important part of the borough.”

The masterplan also includes a new Thames Wharf DLR station to be built on the Woolwich Arsenal branch of the network, situated between Canning Town and West Silvertown.

Newham Council’s strategic development committee referred the application on in November, with councillors minded to refuse it.

The following month, Mr Pipe wrote to advise that he, on behalf of the mayor of London, would act as the planning authority for the application.

Amendments were submitted ahead of the virtual public representation on Wednesday, August 5, after which planning permission was granted.

Mr Pipe said it was “exactly the kind of site we need to intensify if we are to deliver the homes Londoners need”, adding that no more than 1,700 homes should be built before the DLR station opens.