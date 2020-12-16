News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Vulnerable elderly people to receive winter care packages

Sophie Cox

Published: 3:14 PM December 16, 2020   
Thames Water volunteers Jane Cripps, Ray Lagden, Dave McLaren, Christian Squibb and Jackie Westgate with some of the treats for the care packages. 

Thames Water volunteers Jane Cripps, Ray Lagden, Dave McLaren, Christian Squibb and Jackie Westgate with some of the treats for the care packages.

More than 1,600 vulnerable elderly people are set to receive winter care packages ahead of Christmas.

Thames Water has teamed up with the East End Community Foundation (EECF) to provide gifts of toiletries and treats.

Five volunteers joined members of the foundation - which aims to tackle poverty in east London boroughs including Newham and Tower Hamlets - to pack up the gifts, with the water company also contributing towards the cost.

Claire Iredale, Thames Water’s charities and volunteering co-ordinator, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the East End Community Foundation, a fantastic group helping some of London’s most vulnerable residents, as they aim to bring festive cheer to those who need it most.” 

Tracey Walsh, chief executive of the EECF, added: “We’re really grateful for the support of Thames Water, both in terms of their donation and the volunteers they sent to help with packing." 

