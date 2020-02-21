Search

Advanced search

Consultation launches into future of Thames Barrier Park

PUBLISHED: 12:30 22 February 2020

Thames Barrier Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Thames Barrier Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

What would you like to see from a transformation of Thames Barrier Park?

The Greater London Authority, which owns the land, has launched a consultation on how the Royal Docks park could be improved.

The seven hectare venue, close to Pontoon Dock DLR station, opened in November 2000.

You may also want to watch:

As well as landscaped areas, it boasts play and picnic spaces, a basketball court and a visitors' pavilion and cafe.

A GLA spokesman said: "In the summer people told us that making public spaces greener is a key priority.

"As a result, a wide range of greening initiatives are planned for the Royal Docks in the months and years ahead, including a project to improve and enhance Thames Barrier Park."

The consultation closes on Sunday, March 15. To have your say, visit surveymonkey.co.uk/r/PZCKPDN

Most Read

Police on scene after gunshots outside Newham Hospital

Police are investigating after gunshots outside Newham Hospital in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google

Zombie convention battered by complaints crashes out of ExCel at eleventh hour

Thousands of Walking Dead fans converged on London for previous events. Right: customers who have had to fight for refunds. Pictures: Karen Schofield/Kelly Almond/Ella Glaesener/Lani Melarkey

Woman stabbed in Little Ilford Park

A woman has been stabbed in Little Ilford Park. Picture: Google

‘Radical’ parking charge review given green light by Newham Council

Newham is reviewing its parking charges. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Police appeal after three ‘extremely concerning’ linked firearms incidents

Three men were in a taxi in Evelyn Road when they were followed by a moped. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Police on scene after gunshots outside Newham Hospital

Police are investigating after gunshots outside Newham Hospital in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google

Zombie convention battered by complaints crashes out of ExCel at eleventh hour

Thousands of Walking Dead fans converged on London for previous events. Right: customers who have had to fight for refunds. Pictures: Karen Schofield/Kelly Almond/Ella Glaesener/Lani Melarkey

Woman stabbed in Little Ilford Park

A woman has been stabbed in Little Ilford Park. Picture: Google

‘Radical’ parking charge review given green light by Newham Council

Newham is reviewing its parking charges. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Police appeal after three ‘extremely concerning’ linked firearms incidents

Three men were in a taxi in Evelyn Road when they were followed by a moped. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Consultation launches into future of Thames Barrier Park

Thames Barrier Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Wet but getting brighter

Londoners will face miserable weather this weekend (Picture: PA Images)

Opinion: We need de-radicalisation programmes

City & East AM Unmesh Desai has been talking terror attacks and tackling crime with young people.

Essex sign Henriques for T20 Blast

Australia's Moises Henriques

Fredericks injury blow for West Ham boss Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes ahead of the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.
Drive 24