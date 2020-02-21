Consultation launches into future of Thames Barrier Park

Thames Barrier Park. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

What would you like to see from a transformation of Thames Barrier Park?

The Greater London Authority, which owns the land, has launched a consultation on how the Royal Docks park could be improved.

The seven hectare venue, close to Pontoon Dock DLR station, opened in November 2000.

As well as landscaped areas, it boasts play and picnic spaces, a basketball court and a visitors' pavilion and cafe.

A GLA spokesman said: "In the summer people told us that making public spaces greener is a key priority.

"As a result, a wide range of greening initiatives are planned for the Royal Docks in the months and years ahead, including a project to improve and enhance Thames Barrier Park."

The consultation closes on Sunday, March 15. To have your say, visit surveymonkey.co.uk/r/PZCKPDN