Commuters face rush hour disruption due to electricity problems at Manor Park

Commuters are facing disruption on the Liverpool Street to Shenfield line due to electrical supply problems at Manor Park.

TfL Rail and Greater Anglia services are subject to delays, cancellations or alterations throughout the evening rush hour.

The failure is also affecting Greater Anglia trains which need to leave the Ilford depot.

TfL confirmed that tickets may be used on the Tube via any reasonable route.