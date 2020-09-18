TfL Rail services suspended between Liverpool Street and Shenfield on some Sundays this autumn

TfL Rail services will not run between Liverpool Street and Shenfield on some Sundays in October and November. Picture: Catherine Davison Archant

There will be no TfL Rail services between Liverpool Street and Shenfield on some Sundays in October and November due to engineering work.

Network Rail announced a programme of upgrades will be taking place to improve service reliability and as part of the preparations for the launch of Elizabeth line services.

Overhead line electrification is being upgraded at Stratford and Maryland stations with a new system that adapts to temperature changes, which a Network Rail spokesperson said will result in fewer delays and cancellations in summer months.

Work is also being done right along the line to Shenfield to ensure there is a sufficient power supply for Crossrail services to operate.

The line closures will take place on Sunday October 18 and 25, as well as Sunday November 1, 15 and 22.

The spokesperson said: “This power supply work and the overhead line work at Stratford is being coordinated to minimise disruption to passengers.”

Bus replacement services will run on these dates, providing a connection to the Central line at Newbury Park station.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “The recent hot weather has shown that having a modern overhead power system that automatically adjusts to ambient air temperature is vital to running an efficient railway.

“Having completed the upgrade of the overhead wires between Forest Gate and Chelmsford and on the Southend Victoria line, updating the wires in Stratford is our last big push to get this upgrade work completed.

“Not running trains on some Sundays will be inconvenient for which I apologise, but it is vital time for our engineers to make preparations for our bigger package of works at Christmas.”

The overhead line improvements between Stratford and Maryland will be continuing over the Christmas period and on weekends in January and February.

Network Rail, which expects to finish the project by next Easter, said it will provide further information on this work later in the year.

For more information and advice for those expecting to travel on the affected October and November dates, go to tfl.gov.uk.