TfL reveals preferred bidder ahead of Canning Town rent to build homes development

TfL has said up to 1,5 00 homes could be built on the Limmon peninsula in Canning Town. Picture: IAN HAY (C) Above All Images/Ian Hay

Transport chiefs have announced their preferred bidder to construct 3,000 build to rent homes.

Transport for London (TfL) has named Grainger plc as its investment partner for the London-wide building work which is set to include new homes in Canning Town.

Dan Lovatt, TfL’s head of build to rent, said: “We’re thrilled at the prospect of working with Grainger plc to build the homes that our city desperately needs.

“This partnership provides us with an unrivalled opportunity to deliver affordable, high quality homes while generating significant revenue to reinvest back into the transport network.”

A TfL spokeswoman said there was the potential for up to 1,500 homes at the Limmo Peninsula site in Canning Town.

There will be a minimum of 40 per cent affordable new homes, according the the transport body.

Helen Gordon, chief executive of Grainger, said: “We are delighted to be selected. Through this partnership we will provide much needed rental homes in attractive locations with great transport connections.”

Build to rent homes are designed just for renting and not for sale.