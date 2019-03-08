Search

Olympic Park walkway named after former minister Tessa Jowell

PUBLISHED: 14:00 20 May 2019

Peter Hendy from the LLDC, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and David Mills, Tessa Jowell's husband. Picture: Mayor of London's Office

Peter Hendy from the LLDC, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and David Mills, Tessa Jowell's husband. Picture: Mayor of London's Office

Mayor of London's Office

One of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park's walkways has been renamed in honour of one of the people who helped bring the 2012 Games to London.

Tessa Jowell Boulevard in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: Mayor of London's Office

Former culture secretary Baroness Tessa Jowell, who died last year, led the country's bid to host the Olympics and Paralympics - becoming Olympics minister after London was awarded the games.

Her involvement has led to one of the tree-lined paths in the park being named Tessa Jowell Boulevard, with new street signs put up along the walkway.

Originally used as the main pedestrian access during London 2012, it runs from the ArcelorMittal Orbit along the river to Carpenters Lock, in the centre of the park.

Baroness Jowell's husband David Mills visited Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Saturday for the official naming ceremony.

The plaque. Picture: Mayor of London's Office

He said: "Tessa was incredibly proud of the success of the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games and our family are thrilled at this wonderful honour made in her memory.

"We are very grateful to the Mayor of London and the LLDC for this lovely gesture."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan joined Mr Mills and other members of Baroness Jowell's family for the event, which also saw a memorial plaque unveiled.

Tessa Jowell played a key role in bringing the 2012 Olympics to London. Picture: Mayor of London's Office

He said: "Tessa was a hugely respected figure in London and national politics and was the driving force that brought the 2012 Games to the capital.

"She was a friend, and someone who was as dynamic and talented as she was kind-spirited and generous.

"British politics is a poorer place without her energy and expertise and Tessa is sorely missed by family, friends and everyone who knew her. I am proud that visitors to the park will now be reminded of her incredible legacy by this fitting memorial."

Sir Peter Hendy, chair of the London Legacy Development Corporation, added: "There is no better place to honour one of the most respected politicians in the country than in the most popular part of the park.

"Tessa did more than anybody to bring the 2012 Games to London and to ensure a lasting legacy from their spectacular success."

