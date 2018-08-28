Newham’s Tesco shoppers donate nearly 2,500 meals in one weekend

Staff working on the Tesco Food Collection weekend. Picture by Andrew Parsons / i-Images ©2018 Andrew Parsons / i-Images

Shoppers at Tesco in Newham donated almost 2,500 meals in one weekend.

Through food charities FareShare and The Trussell Trust, customers donated 2,460 meals during the Tesco Food Collection, which ran from November 29 until December 1.

Since the collection scheme began in 2012, shoppers have given more than 52 million meals. To help the charities, Tesco will top up the donations given by 20 per cent with funding to run the foodbanks and distribute the food.

CEO of FareShare, Lindsay Boswell, said: “The food donated at the Tesco Food Collection will make a tremendous difference to the thousands of charities and community groups that FareShare supports.

“These groups are doing amazing work with some of the most vulnerable people in our community.”

Tesco UK’s head, Jason Tarry, added: “Year upon year we are taken aback by the generosity of customers who give to the Tesco Food Collection. We know that this annual collection makes a real difference to the charities we work with, and I would like to thank everyone who has donated, volunteered or helped in store.”